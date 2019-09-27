TALLADEGA -- New and returning members of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors program took part in a team building exercise last month at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center.
For the 2019-20 school year, 23 ambassadors were returning after last year, and 43 new ones had joined the program.
Munford High School, Lincoln High School, Talladega High School, Talladega County Central High School, Winterboro High School, Zora Ellis Junior High School, Donoho School, Victory Christian School and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind are all represented.
The team building event was sponsored by several organizations and businesses, including the Talladega County Volunteer Program.
If any business, organization or individual needs volunteers in the future, please contact the Chamber at 256-362-9075 for information or to request ambassadors for an event.