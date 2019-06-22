TALLADEGA -- This year’s class of 43 Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors performed some 1,375.5 hours of volunteer service during the past school year, work which would have cost about $10,000 in minimum wage labor, according to a press release issued after their end-of-the-year ceremony earlier this month.
Ambassadors Jackson Smith and Mary Grace Yates were each awarded $1,500 scholarships by the Chamber for their efforts this year.
This year’s group of ambassadors was mentored by Phyllis Patterson, Cindy Pennington, Juanita McClellan, Cookie Adair and Nancy Lehe.
Jason Daves is the executive director of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.