TALLADEGA -- The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega will host a free screening of the CGI animated film “How to Train Your Dragon 2” on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. Free popcorn and drinks will also be provided.
The 2013 Pixar film stars the voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, T. J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, Djimon Hounsou and Kit Harrington, and was nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature film. It is rated PG.