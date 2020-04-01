Talladega leads boys Class 4A-5A All-Talladega County Basketball Team

TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team fell one victory short of accomplishing its goal of winning back-to-back Class 4A state championships.
The Tigers (26-7) fell to Williamson 68-61 in the 4A championship game. Still, Talladega had a stellar 2019-20 campaign. The Tigers won the regular-season 4A, Area 9 title; they also won their fourth straight regional championship and went to their fourth straight Final Four.
“The players made this year very enjoyable,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “The ones that made all-county played excellent all year. They led us in most of our categories.
“It was a hard road back to (the Final Four at) Birmingham. Every game we played in the playoffs was a tough game. We came from behind in all of the games that we won, so that was very enjoyable.
“We played our best when it was one the line and the pressure was on us. The regional championship was very big. Anniston defeated us a week and a half before. They jumped on us, and our boys remembered that. They wanted one more shot at Anniston, and we got that.
“I am proud of our win in the state semifinals that sent us to the championship game, where we fell a little short. We had a great season.”
Talladega defeated Anniston 63-58 to win the Northeast Regional Tournament, then downed Montgomery Catholic 64-57 in a state semifinal.
Talladega’s stellar season didn’t go unnoticed as it had five players make the 4A-5A all-county team, including the Player and Coach of the Year.
Kobe Simmons was selected The Daily Home 4A-5A Player of the Year.
Simmons averaged 19.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Tigers. This is the second season in a row Simmons has earned Player of the Year honors.
“I am just blessed to be the two-time county Player of the Year,” Simmons said. “It is a huge blessing. I feel that D’Co (D’Corian Wilson) was a huge part of the team and an all-around good person. I feel like he deserved county Player of the Year.”
Wilson was also selected first-team all-county. He had a huge season for Talladega, averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals.
“D’Corian was my ball handler, and he had a great year,” Miller said. “Some of the super games that he had, it is unbelievable that he didn’t make the all-state team. He raised all his averages this year, too. He had a great year.
“The games that he had against Lincoln this year were unbelievable, especially the one in the county tournament. He had to score 40 for us to pull it out. We couldn’t stop Lincoln that night; we had to outscore them.
“We came from behind and won that in double overtime. D’Corian led us. He handled the ball. He improved his game coming off his Most Valuable Player (selection at) the Final Four his junior year. He improved all of his game. His shooting was better. His ball-handling was better. He had very few turnovers as many times as he handled the ball. He could score inside and outside. He was devastating in all aspects of the ballgame.”
Arron Green and Rontavious Barclay were selected second-team all-county for the Tigers, while Nigel Scales was named honorable mention.
Miller earned Coach of the Year. Miller retired as Talladega’s head coach last week. He ended his career with 785 wins.
“Coach of the Year is a team concept. It is what we accomplished as a team,” Miller said. “I am just happy to coach this bunch this year. They had a lot of pressure on them, but they succeeded greatly this year. They upped their game. I know Kobe and D’Corian got all the honors, but Green, Scales and Barclay shined some nights.
“I appreciate the coaches that voted for that, but it goes all to the team and the way they played this year. For three straight years, we played our best ball from Christmas on. That is the sign of a good team. “
A glimpse at the remaining 4A-5A All-Talladega County selections:
CHILDERSBURG
Demetrius Huff, first team
Jalen Cook, second team
Isaac Celestine, honorable mention
Terry Thomas, honorable mention
LINCOLN
Javion Surles, first team
Brian Garrett, second team
MUNFORD
Justin Sistrunk, second team
SYLACAUGA
Shannon Grant, first team
Crews Proctor, second team
Christian Twymon, honorable mention
Maleek Pope, honorable mention