Talladega Junior Welfare League sets Apple Annie fundraiser

The Talladega Junior Welfare League is continuing its support of the Talladega County community through its annual Apple Annie fundraiser. Pre-sales have begun and will continue through Oct. 12.
Featured this year is the Gala and Granny Smith apple with an additional newly featured apple-honey crisp. Orders can be placed with any League member or through the online order form at bit.ly/2021appleannie.
Payments are accepted online via PayPal, by cash or check delivered to a League member, or mailed to PO Box 144, Talladega, AL 35161.
All proceeds from this event are directed back into the community to many organizations, including The Samaritan House, Pages From Pam, First Family Services, and scholarships for city and county high school seniors.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, League members will not be visiting schools or daycare facilities this year. Instead, presale orders and a limited quantity of additional apples will be available for pickup/sale right off of the Square at 144 East Street North (formerly the Brannon’s building) on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Direct any questions to Blaire Butler at talladega.jwl@gmail.com, or 256-589-0418.