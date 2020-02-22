Talladega junior hopes to leave opponents Greene with envy at Final Four

TALLADEGA -- Junior guard Arron Greene was the X-factor for Talladega in its two wins in the Northeast Regional Tournament.
In both games, Greene made plays that helped the Tigers take control.
Talladega will need Greene to have the same type of impact when it takes on Montgomery Catholic in a Class 4A state semifinal Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
“Greene makes plays,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “He is deferring some scoring to get steals, assists and rebounds. He can score as needed. He is very fundamentally sound. He is one of those old-school smart players that knows how to use his body, too.”
The Tigers are making their fourth straight appearance in the Final Four.
Greene played a vital role in helping Talladega earn the first basketball state championship in school history last winter. Green said he is leaning on what he learned in last season’s Final Four going into Tuesday’s game
“(I know) what to expect,” he said, “how to prepare physically and mentally, to stay focused through the big lights and not to think about what is at stake but to just play the game and have fun while playing.”
In the Sweet 16 win over Oneonta, Green scored 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals. Five of his points came in a second-quarter run that got Talladega back into the game after a slow start.
“I always want to be the type of player that can do it all and really have no noticeable weakness on the court,” he said.
In a 12-0 run against Anniston in the championship game of the Northeast Regional Tournament, it was Green who scored five points and turned up the intensity on defense. The junior recorded a steal and then hustled down the court for a tip-in off a missed layup by D’Corian Wilson. After Talladega got another stop on defense, Kobe Simmons found Green wide open on the left wing for a 3 that put Talladega up by 13 points.
“My game really speaks for itself. I try to be a cool, calm and collective player,” Greene said. “When it comes to big plays, I just play off my teammates. I try to get them going and into the rhythm of the game.”
Miller said he still wants to see his team do a better job of turning up the intensity on defense, which allows the Tigers to go on game-changing runs.
“At spurts this year, we can turn it up just an extra notch,” Miller said. “I believe (we can do it) a little better than we did last year, but we don’t do it as much as last year. We are working on it, we still have games to play. You always look to get better.
“The spurts on defense where we can lock up, play the passing lane, take the middle away and close out on 3s -- I don’t think many teams that we play see all that the way we play it.”