TALLADEGA -- Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega announced late last month “it is now designated as a Lower Member Cost Share Hospital by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama,” according to a press release.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama categorizes hospitals statewide based on their performance in the areas of quality, patient experience and cost,” the release says. “Hospitals are designated as either Lower Member Cost Share Hospitals (formerly Tier 1) or Higher Member Cost Share Hospitals (formerly Tier 2).”
Said Citizens CEO Frank Thomas, in the release, “We are pleased to receive the Lower Member Cost Share Hospital designation, which enables patients with Blue Cross and Blue Shield medical plans that recognize the classifications to realize the highest benefit level when they receive care from our hospital. We are extremely proud of the high-quality care we provide for all of our patients.”
The release goes on to explain that “quality awareness reflects the hospital’s commitment to specific programs designed to improve the quality of care rendered. Citizens Baptist Medical Center demonstrates a commitment to quality by implementing quality improvement programs and actively participating in an effort to reduce hospital-acquired infections by sharing best practices and engaging in efforts to increase health care transparency.”
