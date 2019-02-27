TALLADEGA -- Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center provided service awards honoring employees during a luncheon Thursday, Feb. 21.
The sole 40-year-service award went to Hal Vincent, who started working as an orderly on the third floor the same year “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” were the blockbuster movies, “You Light Up My Life” was the No. 1 song and the Yankees, the Cowboys and the (Washington) Bullets dominated their respective sports. Jimmy Carter was president, stamps cost 15 cents and “Space Invaders” and the first ever Sony Walkman were state-of-the-art technology.
After working for a few years as an orderly, Vincent moved to the Radiology Department and has been there ever since. According to hospital CEO Frank Thomas, he got all the training he needed without any official certification until well into the 1990s.
Vincent met his wife working at the hospital, Thomas added, and his mother was also a 40-year employee.
Although he was not on the agenda for the afternoon, Thomas himself was honored for 35 years of service, including his time at Montclair and at the corporate office. Jennifer Morgan and Tyrone Patterson (who was not present) were also recognized for reaching the 35-year mark.
The 25-year recipients included Tara Curry, Garry Simmons, Shelia Garrett and Tracey Tinsley (not present). The 25-year employees came on board when Bill Clinton was president, “Jurassic Park” was the top movie and the “Got Milk?” campaign debuted.
The 20-year recipients included Jennifer Allison, Christy Daffron and Jaqueline Boyd, and Michael Ginn got a 15-year pin. The only other 15-year-employee, Kimberly Bowlin, was not present.
The five- and 10-year employees honored included Alexandria Adams, Judith Amacker, Natasha Brock, Frances Brown, Shana Browning, Kristy Dean, Terrica Dean, Peggy Freeman, Brandy Gaiter, Brittany Haynes, Amy Johnson, Isaac Kennedy, Veria McKnight, Pamela Nelson, Wanda Sims, Hayley Ballard, Larry Brown, Patricia Cline, Tawana Kelly, April Stringfellow, Nakia Tanner, Tracey Thornton and Jared Weldon.
Thomas said the hospital was always proud of the many years of service for its “talented staff that has achieved so many milestones. We want to celebrate their longevity and let them know how much their service is appreciated.”