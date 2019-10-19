TALLADEGA -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Barbara Embry, chaplain at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and pastor of Champion Church, threw a “pink party” Saturday morning.
The purpose of the event was to provide valuable information about the disease and the importance of early detection, the availability of state of the art diagnostic equipment, to pay tribute to survivors and “to remember our loved ones who are resting.”
It is a topic close to Embry’s heart in several ways. She said she lost her mother and a sister to breast cancer and is a recent survivor of the disease herself.
Embry said she was going to a board meeting at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and was eating a snack while driving there. She dropped some of the food down her shirt, and when she went to brush it off, something didn’t feel right, she explained.
That was in May. The tumor was located in July, and she underwent surgery to have it removed that same month.
“I never got sick,” she said. “I never missed a day of work except for the surgery. And I came back to work as soon as I could. What you give, you get back, and I’m thankful for that.
“I pray none of you ever need the information from today. I pray you never know what this disease looks like. It’s not an easy journey. We’re here today to celebrate survivors and we don’t take it lightly when people are called survivors. And like everything, it begins and ends with the Lord.”
The event included presentations from Denise Mattox and Larry Harris of Citizens.
Mattox gave detailed descriptions of the five phases of breast cancer, the early indicators and the vital importance of performing regular self-examinations and mammograms.
She recommends women perform self-examinations on the same day every month, and that women who are still getting their period wait until 10 days after their period to do their exams.
Not every abnormality that comes up during a self-exam or a mammogram indicates cancer, but it is always best to have anything new or different checked out by a doctor just in case.
Although it is rare, she said, men can also get breast cancer.
The sooner a tumor is discovered, the less likely it is to spread. Cancers originating in the breast are likely to target the lungs, liver, brain and bones if not removed or treated.
Harris pointed out that Citizens has some of the most advanced imaging equipment available, including one of only two recently updated MRI machines in the state, including a special coil available for imaging particularly dense breast tissue.
The mammogram, MRI, ultrasound and other imaging equipment are entirely digital and backed up at two different secure locations offsite.
The presentation ended on a solemn note, with a candle lit for all those who had lost the bottle.
“We bless their spirits, because we know spirits are never born and never die. They are still with us,” Embry said.
Gift certificates for free mammograms at Citizens, good through the end of the month, were also distributed.