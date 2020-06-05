Talladega historical panel uses part of meeting to defend its existence

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Historical Preservation Commission used what may turn out to be its last meeting to approve a certificate of appropriateness for a building on The Courthouse Square Historic District.
The commission approved a resolution in favor of designating the Knoxville community cemetery a historic district. The commission also took some time to defend its existence.
Commission member Jimmy Williams was not present.
During a meeting Monday evening, the Talladega City Council voted 4-0, -- Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson abstained -- to abolish the ordinance that created and empowered the commission, and to purge every reference to it from the city code.
The council could not vote on the measure without an ordinance in front of council members, so City Manager Beth Cheeks said she would have something ready for them by June 15.
During the council meeting, commission Chairman Josie Whitson invited all of the council members to attend Thursday’s HPC meeting. Only Council President Joe Power, who is a former commission member himself, attended.
“We have accomplished a lot of positive things,” Whitson said Thursday. “To refresh your memories, we put up Christmas trees in yards (in the Silk Stocking District) for a couple of years, until that was discontinued when Jimmy Williams was chair; at least 11 buildings have received major repairs; nine buildings were totally rehabilitated; and two buildings were demolished because they were beyond repair and the prior HPC (on which Williams served) had failed to act.
“Another building that had been previously condemned for repairs is now Boswell’s Wings. All CoA requests that have been presented to us have been approved.
“Brochures were printed and sent to Alabama Welcome Centers. Letters were sent to residents regarding historic preservation, along with a quarterly newsletter. Notices were sent to owners of buildings that were in serious need of repair, and original facade grants were made possible through a certified local government.”
If the commission is abolished and the ordinance repealed, the city will no longer qualify as a certified local government.
Commission member Nancy Lutchendorf added the commission had also put up signs designating the city’s historic areas.
“Despite the negative vibes, we have done a lot of good over the years,” Whitson said. “I hope we’ll be getting some good news June 15.”
The two newest board appointees, Dr. Adia Winfrey and Phyllis Patterson (no relation to Horace), added they had both enjoyed their service on the board and had learned a great deal during a relatively short time.
Winfrey brought the preservation of the cemetery before the board.
There have been several community cleanup efforts there, but the cemetery is large (5 acres), and some of the markers go back to the turn of the 20th century. Some of those people were originally born into slavery, Winfrey said.
Even if it continues to exist, the HPC would not be able to designate the cemetery on its own, but it could resolve to support the application and could help navigate the application process through the state Historic Preservation Commission.
The building on The Courthouse Square that received a CoA approval is at 102 Court Square E.