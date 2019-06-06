TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Historic Preservation Commission welcomed its two newest members to their first regular monthly meeting Thursday evening.
Phyllis Patterson and Dr. Adia Winfrey were both appointed to the HPC by the Talladega City Council last month.
“I hope and pray that I can be an asset to this board,” Patterson said.
Added Winfrey, “I am passionate about historic preservation, and I hope that I can be a new voice, a new vision, to help this commission’s efforts.”
The meeting itself was fairly brief and not controversial. A total of three certificates of appropriateness were issued.
One went to the new offices of Dynasafe at 124 Court Square E, to replace an existing awning. The request was submitted by commission member and Talladega City Councilman David Street, who was not present.
Commission Chairwoman Josie Whitson, who was present, had to abstain from voting because her company owns the building, which previously held Entertainment Knights.
The other two CoAs were awarded to artist and business owner Lindsey Moses.
The first involves replacing the roof and repainting the old muffler shop at 111 Coffee St., which is going to be used as a workshop for the time being. The other is for façade work, painting and the removal of a cinder block landing at the back of 230 W. Battle St.