Talladega Historic Preservation panel OKs certificate for new Dega Brewhouse

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Historic Preservation Commission voted 4-0, with board member Jimmy Williams abstaining, to approve a certificate of appropriateness for the new location of the Dega Brewhouse at 230 W. Battle St.
The meeting was a City Hall.
The HPC had previously approved a certificate for the same building earlier this month, but according to Commission Chair Josie Whitson, “There was a misunderstanding, and because of a technicality, the last meeting was not valid.”
There was apparently some confusion about which members were currently serving expired terms and which had been replaced by the Talladega City Council.
Williams’ concern over the project voted on Wednesday evening centered on a temporary retaining wall behind the building.
Citing the general design guidelines for facades in the Historic District, Williams said, “All building facades, including structural and decorative elements of fronts, sides and rears, shall be repaired or replaced to match as closely as possible the original materials and construction of that building.
“Rotten, deteriorated or weakened elements shall be replaced to match the original in appearance as closely as possible.”
Whitson said, “Restoring and repairing are not the same thing … We have someone here trying to revive our Historic District, trying to put some life where there is none. Why would we want to make that cost prohibitive?”
“There are design standards,” Williams replied. “The first (COA) complied with the guidelines. Unless the ordinance has changed, we have to be consistent.”
“I admire consistency, too,” Whitson said.
Business owner Lindsey Moses said, “I’m trying to get this done. I understand why people just fold up and go somewhere else. I’m trying to help, but I’m just being nitpicked, and I don’t like it. I don’t think anybody likes that … I don’t like waiting to find out what else I might be in violation of.”
The wall in question is replacing a crumbling rock wall that was not safe. The wall would not be attached to the building and could be removed at any time. It does not impinge on any neighboring properties, and none of the adjoining property owners have objected to it.
Board member Nancy Lutchendorf pointed out that the old wall was a hazard, and that merely replacing it with the same materials would render the back of the building useless. “That makes no sense,” she said.