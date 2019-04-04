TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Historic Preservation Commission during its regular monthly meeting Thursday heard an overview of Alabama’s Open Meetings Act from city attorney Mike O’Brien.
O’Brien said the statute, also known as the Sunshine Law, applies to the HPC and other public bodies. The law applies to governing bodies that expend public funds, which would not necessarily apply to the HPC, and to any other multi-party body where the majority of the members are appointed by a governing body. In the HPC’s case, all seven members are appointed by the Talladega City Council.
For the purposes of the Open Meetings Act, a meeting is defined as a prearranged gathering of a quorum of a public body. Members who have been appointed to a board but not yet sworn in can be counted toward a quorum, even if they cannot vote yet.
Public notice of regular meetings must be given at least seven days in advance. Notice of called meetings must be given 24 hours in advance, and emergency meetings may be called on one hour’s notice.
For the purposes of the law, an emergency is when immediate action is necessary to avoid physical injury or damage to property, or to accept a resignation.
The notice must include the specific date, time and place of the meeting, and a preliminary agenda when possible.
For a municipal body such as the HPC, the notice must be posted on a bulletin board in a public place (such as the one at the entrance to City Hall); notice must also be sent to local media and any individual residents who have requested such notice in writing.
In response to a question from the board, O’Brien explained that other forms of notice, such as a classified ad in the newspaper or web postings, are also perfectly acceptable, as long as the notice is also posted on the bullet board and sent to anyone who asks for it.
“You cannot give too much notice,” he said.
Social gatherings and educational conferences where a quorum is present are not considered meetings as long as no specific board business is discussed.
Meetings do not necessarily have to follow Robert’s Rules of Order, but they must consistently follow some form of parliamentary procedure. No secret ballots are ever allowed, and all votes must be recorded, along with any discussion leading up to them among the board members. Once approved, the minutes must be made available to the public.
There are eight circumstances where a body can go into executive session for discussions outside of public hearing. The only two that would ever likely apply to the HPC are the general reputation of an individual and pending or possible litigation.
Before going into executive session, the board must vote publicly to do so and state which exception it is using. The exception does not have to specifically name the individual or disclose anything specific about the litigation.
Any resident can allege violations of the law within 60 days of becoming aware of a violation. Violations are tried as civil cases in circuit court, and members violating the law can be made to pay up to $1,000 each.
O’Brien added the law had been amended in 2015 to outlaw serial meetings, where members discuss business without establishing a quorum. As a rule, members should avoid discussing potential business between individuals for seven days before public discussion.
The law does not prevent an individual member from discussing pending business with someone having business before the body, or for the body to conduct onsite inspections as long as the notice requirements are all met.
COA approved
Also Thursday, the HPC approved a certificate of appropriateness for Michael’s Menswear on the Square. Owner Michael Gee said he would be adding red Lucite letters 2 to 3 feet high on metal posts to the front of his building.
Board member and Councilman David Street thanked Gee for following the correct procedure in getting the certificate, adding not all business owners on the Square had been so cooperative.