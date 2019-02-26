BIRMINGHAM -- The Talladega High School boys basketball team used a fourth-quarter run to upset No. 1-ranked Hillcrest-Evergreen 69-58 on Tuesday night in a Class 4A semifinal in Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
The win means the Tigers will play in the state championship game for the first time in the Chucky Miller era.
The Tigers (25-8) will take on West Limestone in the 4A championship game Friday at 5:45 p.m.
The Tigers are playing in the Final Four for the third straight season and the fifth time since Miller has been at the helm. Their previous two appearances ended with semifinal losses to Sylacauga last season and Faith Academy in 2017.
Miller said his team’s ability to stay calm and play its brand of basketball was the key to taking the next step and getting into the championship game.
“I know the first two times that we were down here we had to play Ramsay first and Butler the second time,” Miller said. “We competed very well against those teams, but those were two of the top teams in Alabama history.
“The last couple of years, I don’t believe we played our total game down here like we should have. This bunch decided they were going to take it up a notch and that they were going to play Talladega ball the whole game.”
Talladega held an eight- to 10-point advantage for much of the game, but Hillcrest-Evergreen used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 47-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Eddie Watkins scored to cut the Tigers’ lead to 48-46, but that would be as close as Hillcrest would get.
Talladega responded with a 12-2 run. Kobe Simmons scored four points during the spurt, which included a floater to increase the margin to 58-48 with 3:27 left.
Hillcrest’s Jarrett Taylor ended the run with a 3, but the Jaguars couldn’t put together stops to get back into the game.
The Tigers were able to break Hillcrest-Evergreen’s press with ease for layups or free throws. Talladega built a 67-53 lead with 1:09 left.
Simmons put the game away with a dunk in transition to seal the victory. He finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Talladega’s defense set the tone in the first quarter. The Tigers’ press bothered the Jaguars, who struggled with turnovers, leading to transition baskets for Talladega.
The Tigers led 17-8 at the end of the first period, and they took a 34-26 lead into intermission.
“I would like to congratulate Hillcrest-Evergreen,” Miller said. “They were so tough. I saw them play down here last year. They were No. 1 all year. ... When you are No. 1 and haven’t lost since December, it is a lot of pressure on you. We wanted to take it to them in the first (quarter) so they wouldn’t have any confidence.
“Our game plan was that we wanted to be the aggressor in the first quarter and set the tempo and play off that quarter there. I think we were the aggressor in the first quarter. They have been the aggressor on everybody the whole year. We had to match their intensity, and I think we did tonight.”
D’Corian Wilson led the way for Talladega with 22 points. Arron Greene recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
JaQon Chatman stepped up for Talladega, scoring all eight of his points in the third quarter.
Taylor led the way for Jaguars with 18 points. Adarius Oliver scored 15, and Watkins added 12.
Talladega’s defense held Hillcrest to 18 of 49 shooting from the field and 4 of 23 from behind the arc. The Tigers also outrebounded a taller Hillcrest team 40-27.