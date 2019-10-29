TALLADEGA -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and students at Talladega High School marked the occasion with a Pink Out Pep Rally on Tuesday afternoon and a Pink Purpose Hair Competition among the cosmetology students in the Career Tech Center.
“Normally in October, we do a horror hair competition for Halloween,” according to instructor Sirnoviar Booker. “But we decided we wanted to do something different this year. So in order to honor breast cancer survivors and remember those we lost, we decided to start the Pink Purpose Hair Competition.”
Each student styled a mannequin head based on the theme of the competition and then took it down to the gym, where the winners were announced during the pep rally.
“It’s a chance for us to showcase our skills for a good cause,” according to senior Caleb McKenzie, who went on to win the competition Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s a very good opportunity for us,” Ayanla Smiley said, “and a chance for us to show love to everyone,” classmate Aasiyah Suttle added.
“And it was a fun activity,” according to Tynedria Wright.
Career tech counselor Debbie Cochran said Booker had approached her and the other counselors about the new event, “and we decided to go with it. We brought in outside judges to pick the winners. This is the third year in a row we’ve had something right after we finished Red Ribbon Week, which was last week.”
Nola Grant, a two-year cancer survivor and mother of a THS sophomore, was the guest speaker at the pep rally. Grant graduated from THS in 1980.
“This means a lot to me,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “This is a time for celebrating those who are still fighting and remembering those who lost the fight. I just hope one day we can be on the prevention side of the argument and not just waiting for a cure.”