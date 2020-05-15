Talladega High seniors will get to participate in graduation exercises May 28 (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School’s class of 2020 will get to have a graduation ceremony.
“We are excited to announce that THS will commence graduation exercises on May 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Mary Dumas Stadium,” Superintendent Tony Ball announced Friday. “(They) will get to have an in-person graduation experience after all.”
The Class of 2020 missed out on the last couple of months of its final year of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been a huge adjustment for everyone, and we still believe that our seniors deserve to experience this pivotal moment in their lives,” Ball said. “Due to concerns for everyone’s safety, we will make sure that we are practicing safety precautions according to the governor’s recommendations.
“The stadium will only be filled to 20 percent capacity. Students will receive six tickets each, and attendees must present their ticket (at) the gates to enter. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. and will remain closed during the ceremony.”
Ball said attendees are asked to be on time for the ceremony, sit with family members and follow the instructions outlined in the programs they will receive.
“All non-family attendees (are asked to) maintain the 6 foot distance between them and other non-family attendees,” he said.
He added, “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we try to make a decision that would be safe for everyone in attendance. As we celebrate our seniors, who are so deserving, let’s make this moment one to remember. In the event of inclement weather, we will change the ceremony to the following day at the same time.”
Baccalaureate service
In a separate release, it was announced that this year’s baccalaureate service will be held online Sunday, May 24, at noon, from the Champion Church at Christ Deliverance Christian Center on Alabama 21 North.
“The service is sponsored by the pastoral care department of Citizens Baptist Medical Center,” according to the release. Pastor Kory Burel of Bemiston Baptist Church will be the guest speaker at the ceremony, which will be available to view at Champion Church Talladega’’s Facebook page and on Instagram at champion_church.
“The chaplain’s ministry will host a drive-through gift pickup for the graduating seniors from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Champion Church parking lot,” the release says. “Seniors will need to have their graduation gowns in their cars in plain sight in order to obtain their gifts.”