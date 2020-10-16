Talladega High School teacher arrested, charged with production of child porn (with photo)

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega City High School teacher has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography.
Samuel Wiggins Jr., 47, was arrested Thursday afternoon and held on a $100,000 bond.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Wiggins posted bond and was released Friday afternoon.
Wiggins taught science and was the varsity girls soccer coach.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the alleged victim in the case is a 14-year-old high school freshman. She was one of Wiggins’ students, Thompson said.
He added he could not comment on a pending criminal investigation but did say investigators were not aware of any other victims as of Friday.
Wiggins was hired as a science teacher in 2019 and took on the coaching supplement for girls soccer earlier this year.
According to Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball, the Central Office became aware of the investigation into Wiggins last Wednesday. Oct. 7, and he was placed on paid administrative leave.
The city Board of Education held an emergency meeting Friday morning and voted 4-0 to terminate Wiggins’ employment. There was no discussion of the allegations during the public meeting and no other business was handled.
The vote was 4-0 because board member Mary McGhee passed away last month, and her seat on the board has not been filled.
Production of pornography with minors is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally publish the names of people accused of sexual offenses but decided to make an exception in this case due to Wiggins’ work with children.