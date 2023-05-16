Talladega High School honors scholarship winners

Talladega High School recently honored the members of the graduating class of 2023, particularly those who won nearly $3 million in academic scholarships.
Talladega 7, a nonprofit service organization, awarded $1,000 continuing education scholarships to eight students, including valedictorian Addison Staude (Lester James McLain JROTC Memorial Scholarship), Jordan Barclay (Milton Harmon Jr. JROTC Memorial Scholarship), Justin Wilson Jr., Kenneth Warwick, and Torry Twyman, (Kevin A. Stevens, Sr. Foundation), Jamya Chatman, Ana Caroline Ruiz and salutatorian Elizah Micayla Baker (Talladega Seven Organization Continuing Education Scholarship). The awards were presented by Arthur Jenning and Paul Chatman.
Most of these students were awarded other scholarships as well, including Staude (Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, Ginger Griffeys Award, Troy University Scholarship, Talladega Junior League), Barclay (AKA, University of Alabama, Troy University, New South Express), WIlson (Argus Club, University of Alabama, Alpha Phi Alpha) and Warwick (DAR Good Citizen Award). Other scholarship recipients included Christopher Isbell and Tyler Carr (Mighty Men of Valor), Kiana Glassburn (DAR Medal of Honor), Malaysia Kennedy, Dontavious Cochran, Synice Greene and Makayla Shepard, among others.
Also, Jemiyah R. Wilson, present student of the University of Alabama and Laquez Weed, present student of Jacksonville State University . both graduated from Talladega High School in 2022 and are prior Talladega Seven Organization Scholarship recipients. They were awarded $1,000 each for their continued accomplishments during their first year of college. The Talladega Seven would also like to thank all our donors for the role they play in making this possible.