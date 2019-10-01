TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School’s marching band will host the third annual Race City Marching Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Mary Dumas Stadium near Zora Ellis Junior High School, according to a press release from Director of Bands Ethan Owen.
A total of 665 students will perform, representing Ranburne, Lincoln, Munford, Childersburg, Oxford, Etowah, Clay County Central, B.B. Comer, Ragland and Piedmont high schools.
Everyone is welcome. Gates open at 9 a.m. General admission tickets are $7, and parking is $5.