Talladega High School announces members of 2019 National Honor Society

Students enjoyed a celebration as part of their National Honor Society induction at Talladega High School.
In order to be considered for this honor, students had to compose an essay, maintain a 3.0 GPA, serve in the community, have no disciplinary incidents and receive letters of recommendation from their teachers.
Talladega High School proudly announced the 2019 National Honor Society was named as follows:
Returning members - Jacory Dates, Jnajee Gooden and Morgan Limbaugh.
New inductees - Imani Booker, Madison Bradford, Maurzel Castleberry, Sy'Nijah Cochran, Niles Cook, Taejah Crow, Haven Cunnigham, Brianna Davis, Taniyah Dickerson, Litzy Diego, Favian Finley, Alton Hill, Carolyn Humphrey, Kennedi Kelly, Caleb McKenzie, Zamaya Milolender, Alexis Miller, Donovan, Miller, Lucas Pennington, Taylor Strickland and Hannah Walker.
Faculty Advisory Council -Sandra Best, Lori Carden, Erika Cole, Tamara Dean, Landon Jones. and Tamzen Lewis