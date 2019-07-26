TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School student LaQuez Weed recently returned from California, where he participated in a national competition sponsored by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and he brought back the gold.
He hopes his win can serve as a positive example to younger people, particularly in his neighborhood.
Weed, a rising sophomore, won at the state level in Montgomery earlier this year in Life Event Planning.
“You’re given a guideline. It can be any kind of event planning,” he explained. “It could be a bridal or baby shower, a party in a dorm room, anything.
“Mine was a for a baby shower, ‘Diamonds, Diapers and Dior.’ There are five steps you have to go through, starting with forming a plan. I was planning around ‘luxury on a budget.’ Then I created a $900 budget for the event and had to work with that.
“I would go around and comparison shop, looking for quality at the lowest price. Then there was the visual aspect, where I had to show layout, color schemes, menus, etc.”
He said after winning at the state level, he was expected to present the same project at the national competition on the West Coast.
“I found out two weeks before the end of school,” he said. “My first thought was how many people am I going to be up against this time? Would I be more nervous? Would I get lost? Would it be too hot? But once I got there, I put all that to rest. I knew I had a good chance of winning.”
Registration, airfare and hotel registration totaled about $4,000, which his family did not have. His mother, LaShunda Weed, sold dinner plates to raise money, and retired teacher Beth Paris launched a GoFundMe page to cover the rest.
The GoFundMe Page raised more than $3,000 from 46 donors, including $242 from “former FCCLA members.” There was more than enough money for Weed and his mother to go to Anaheim.
Weed said he drew inspiration from Jeremiah 29:11: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
Said Weed, “There were more people there than there were in Montgomery, and it was louder, but it was still almost the same.
“At the award ceremony, they had called everybody but me, and I did get nervous then, but then they called Talladega City last, meaning I won. I knew, when faced with many obstacles, with God on our side, none can stand against us.”
And, he is quick to point out, he is also grateful to all the folks who helped make the competition a reality, particularly retired teachers Paris and Susan Slaughter Gaskin, and his former FCCLA sponsor, Kim Mitchell.
But the win is much more than just a feather for Talladega High School or the city generally, he adds.
“Over the last eight months, in my neighborhood, in my side of town, three talented young men have lost their lives to gun violence,” Weed said. “I live on the west side of town and I hope that if someone here sees what I can do, well, then they can do it, too. I live here and I’m around 24/7. And I know if I can do it, they can, too.”