TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School hosted a college and career fair for its junior and senior classes.
Representatives from the Army, National Guard, Air Force, Lincoln Tech, Talladega Career Tech Center and more than 18 colleges engaged and inspired THS students.
Students were able to receive brochures and other types of information to aid them as they begin to prepare for their futures. The event was held during what is known as “College Application Week.”
During that week, college applications may be processed at lower costs and often free of charge. The THS counselor, Joan Truss Sandlin, reported that more than 250 college applications were completed by the students during the week as many applied to the top two or three college and career institutions of their choice.