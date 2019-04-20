TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School graduate Zack Love has been named to the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s leadership training team, according to a press release issued earlier this week.
FCCLA alumni “from a variety of diverse backgrounds … are chosen by national staff to develop trainings, lead workshops and breakout sessions, communicate with national network members and generally serve as an extension of the national staff,” the release says.
Responsibilities include serving as positive and professional representatives of the national organization, assisting at national meetings as assigned, planning leadership development and officer training sessions, presenting workshops at meetings that may include state conferences, communication with members of assigned national network on a regular basis, being an active and paid member of Alumni and Associates and writing articles and activities used for national FCCLA websites and publications, according to the release.
Love is a student at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he is studying public health.
“I am thrilled to be a new member of the FCCLA Leadership Training Team,” Love said in a statement included with the press release. “Being an LTT member is such an incredible honor, and I am very excited to give back to an organization that has played such a large role in my young adult life.
“I got involved with FCCLA my freshman year of high school, when I competed with my first STAR event, food innovations. Since then, I have served as the 2017-2018 national vice president of development … I love meeting and working with new FCCLA members as they unlock their leadership potential.”
After completing his undergraduate studies at George Washington, Love says he plans to pursue a master’s degree in public health and then transition into a medical school.
“I am really passionate about public health policy and love following politics,” he said. “I am also passionate about saving the bees,” pointing out that his parents, Huell Love Jr. and Cassie Love, are the owners of Shocco Mountain Apiary.
Love is one of six FCCLA members appointed to the leadership training team for 2019-21. The other members include two from Utah, one from Florida, one from Kentucky and one from Virginia.