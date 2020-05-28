Talladega High Class of 2020 completes journey with commencement ceremony previously in doubt

TALLADEGA -- As recently as a month ago, no one thought it would happen, but Thursday evening, members of the Talladega High School Class of 2020 received their diplomas in Mary Dumas Stadium, just as so many other graduating seniors had before them.
Even the weather cooperated with what Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said was a remarkable team effort.
The number of friends and family members each senior could invite was limited to allow for social distancing, so the stands may not have been as packed as in the past, and there was no commencement speaker, but the ceremony went forward as planned anyway.
Aside from some early glitches with the public address system, everything went beautifully, Ball said.
“This event was so special,” he said, “for so many reasons. I want to thank all the parents for leaving your children with us for 14 years (including Pre-K) and I especially want to thank (THS Principal) Dr. Darius Williams. We would not be here today without him. When the pandemic happened, everyone assumed that we were not going to be having a graduation, but he never gave up. He kept on planning and he kept calling me every week to make sure this was going to happen.”
In the words of class historian Mahogany Blackmon, it was a day all her classmates had looked forward to. No longer, she said, would they “wake up Monday through Friday and see the same people and places we see every day. No longer will we walk the halls of the round palace as students.
“There are many moments that we will be forever grateful for, but we are now on the horizon of the glorious accomplishments we have yet to reach.”
After an invocation from Heath Walton, associate pastor of First Baptist Church and a THS alum, Ball and Williams announced the top 10 students in this year’s graduating class, including Sy’Nijah Braijonae Cochran, Imani Sheila Booker, Ka’Brillyah Derozhane Swain, Sara Morgan Limbaugh, Madison Je’mya Bradford, Meosha Dobbins, Hannah Elizabeth Walker and Blackmon. Donovan Miller was salutatorian, and Lucas Pennington was valedictorian.
In his remarks, salutatorian Miller said he had first gotten the news while he was at work, via a text from Pennington.
“I started yelling and jumping up and down so much that people thought I was being attacked,” Miller said. “And then terror clouded everything when I realized that meant I was going to have to get up here and make a speech. I immediately regretted all my hard work.”
“We did it,” Miller continued, “we finally did it. We joked about being the class of coronavirus, but everything ended up semi according to plan,” thanks to “determination and perseverance.”
He also thanked his fellow students for pushing him to stay ahead.
“People told me they were going to pass me by, and that only made me push harder, watching them climb up the ladder, too,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, I have the best classmates ever. We managed school and keeping up our grades during a pandemic. We can do anything. Don’t listen to any naysayers, follow your heart and make your own decisions. There will be bumps in your path, but you need those bumps to keep you going.”
Miller closed with a quote from Plankton, a character from the TV show “SpongeBob SquarePants”: “Goodbye everyone, see you all in therapy.”
In his speech, Pennington also congratulated his fellow graduates, saying, “Not even a global pandemic could stop us.” He thanked the faculty and staff for the “good morals and life lessons they taught us,” and his parents for “being that irritating voice asking if I had more homework or if there were forms they needed to fill out, helping me with ideas for science projects and going to most of my soccer games. My brother, Nick, for showing me how to handle problems and be a bigger person, and most importantly, to my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, who gave us all the strength to press on.”
Pennington cited two inspirational quotes from the TV show “Gray’s Anatomy.”
First, he said, “We all think we’re going to be great. And we feel a little bit robbed when our expectations aren’t met. But sometimes our expectations sell us short. Sometimes, the expected simply pales in comparison to the unexpected. You gotta wonder why we cling to our expectations. Because the expected is just what keeps us steady, standing still. The expected is just the beginning. The unexpected is what changes our lives.”
School, Pennington added, “is not just a place you attend. We will all carry Talladega High School with us to the next chapter … We will all choose our own path. The people here today will become doctors, mechanics, accountants, military officers, it’s up to you. Life is crazy, but Jeremiah 29:11 tells us that we all end up exactly where we are meant to be.”
He closed with another “Gray’s Anatomy” quote, saying, “The future is always changing. The future is the home of our deepest fears and wildest hopes. But one thing is certain when it finally reveals itself. The future is never the way we imagined it.”