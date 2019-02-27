TALLADEGA -- The staff and patients at Talladega Health and Rehab observed Celebration of Life 2019 on Wednesday, honoring and paying tribute to all the family members and loved ones who passed away in the past year.
Administrator and Total Quality Management Team Leader Arlean Burks explained that these celebrations are held every year or two, but the observance this year was particularly poignant for many of those involved. Two staff members, Tracey Pate and Joshua Matthews, passed away last year due to illnesses.
Employee Carol Moore read a poem (“The Heart of a Caregiver”) and sang “I Can Only Imagine” as a tribute to her co-workers. Pate’s sister was present and told everyone how much the love, prayers and kindness of all the patients and staff alike had meant.
Myra Spratling, acting as mistress of ceremonies for the afternoon, said Pate had loved to make the patients laugh, even wearing a clown nose sometimes to brighten someone’s day. Matthews was quieter, she said, but just as dedicated to caring for the patients.
The names of all of the other staff and patients who had lost loved ones were read aloud, with the survivor turning on a small electrical candle as their loved one’s name was read. Those who could then went out to the gazebo, and each released a single blue balloon.
The ceremony opened with words of hope from Pastor Courtney Keith, and the indoor portions were accompanied by music from Bennett Jackson.