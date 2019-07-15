Talladega’s Ted Darby is expected to be named the head coach at White Plains pending board approval on Tuesday afternoon.
The Daily Home contacted Darby but he had no comment.
Darby did say he spoke to his team, but he didn't say what he said to them.
Darby will take over for Chris White, who left White Plains in June to take a job at Handley.
In four seasons, White went 4-36 as the head coach of the Wildcats.
Darby, however, turned around Talladega’s football program. Darby led the Tigers to an 11-11 record, which included a pair of playoff appearances.
In 2017, Talladega fell to Carroll 12-6 in the first playoff game since 1995.
Last season, the Tigers went 5-6 in their first season in Class 4A, Region 4. Talladega fell to Headland 13-12 in the first round of the playoffs.
Coming into the season, Talladega has high expectations. The Tigers return several players from last season’s team, including quarterback Nigel Scales and wide receiver Micheal McGregor.
"He'll forever be one of my favorites," Scales said in a Facebook post Monday. "He'll break you down and build you back up into a warrior. He taught us to be great, all-around men. He's filled with cheer, punchlines, fire and faith. He's not only a great coach, but a great man, father and husband.
"I love Coach Darby and whoever gets him as a head coach will be lucky. It hurts to see him go, but i'll be great to see him help turn another program around like he did ours. He left us in good hands and we send him off with love."
Talladega will have the tough task of finding a replacement for Darby. The Tigers open the season on Aug. 22 at Alexandria.