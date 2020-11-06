Talladega Hall of Heroes plans open house Nov. 11-13 in honor of Veterans Day

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee will not be able to have a parade to honor those who served this Veterans Day (Wednesday, Nov. 11).
According to Hall of Heroes Committee Chairman Chuck Keith, “The museum was temporarily closed due to the mandatory COVID-19 statewide restrictions for this type of venue.
“We experienced a long and difficult period, but with everyone’s help, we have been trying to regain a sense of normalcy and a routine atmosphere for our patrons to once again be able to enjoy and remember our military service members and first responders.”
Social distancing and mask requirements are still in place, but the museum is “open and operational on a regular basis,” Keith said. “And even though there will not be a parade in Talladega this year, we are looking forward to honoring our veterans in a unique and uplifting manner that will bring proper recognition for those we represent each and every day.
“We invite everyone to stop in for a visit and enjoy the newest tribute displays and exhibits throughout the museum as we honor and commemorate Veterans Day, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II (and) enshrine the Class of 2020 veterans photos into the Hall.”
The museum will host a special open house Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 11-13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Private family or group tours will also be available.
The Hall of Heroes was founded in 2004 by a group led by Bobbye Trammell and was originally housed in the Osborne-Armstrong Public Library.
As the number of photos and amount of information steadily increased, the Hall soon outgrew the library and moved onto The Square, into the building that formerly housed Wood-Weaver Shoes.
The various exhibits contain uniforms and artifacts from virtually every phase of American military history, as well as portraits and biographical information for well over 1,000 Talladegans who served in uniform, dating back to the Civil War.
The Hall is normally open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is normally closed Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, please call 256-268-7217, email talladegaheroes@gmail.com or visit www.talladegaheroes.org or the Hall of Heroes Facebook page.