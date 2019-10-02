Nigel Scales was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Talladega’s 46-34 win over Midfield last Friday night.
“It is an honor,” Scales said. “I would like to give all the glory to God. I would like to thank my linemen; they did a great job of blocking. I would like to thank my receivers; they caught the passes, and my backs blocked very well.”
The junior signal-caller went 13 of 18 passing for 243 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.
“Everything was open,” Scales said. “The defense gave me everything that I was looking for. ... So when I saw it open, I delivered the ball.”
Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said he thought Scales played “pretty good” against Midfield.
“He did a good job of reading the coverage and taking what the defense was giving him,” Felder said. “I thought the line gave him time to go through his progressions so that he could make some plays.”
Even though Talladega won, Scales came away with some things he wasn’t pleased with.
Talladega took a 34-6 lead into intermission but allowed Midfield to fight its way back into the game in the fourth quarter.
“We have to stay focused the whole game,” Scales said. “It is going to come from staying focused the whole week at practice instead of just a couple of days.”
The Tigers enter the second half of the season trying to get redemption from teams that beat them a year ago. Talladega lost three of its last five games to close the 2018 season, including vital Class 4A, Region 4 loses to Handley and Holtville.
“That is definitely our mindset,” Scales said. “Everybody that got us (last season), we have to get them. We have to come back stronger than we did last year. They had their victory dance, and now we are looking to have ours.”
Talladega is in a tight region race going into Week 6.
The Tigers are tied with Holtville in the standings at 2-1 and behind Lincoln and Handley, which share first place with 2-0 region records.
Scales said it will be vital for Talladega to close the season strong if the Tigers are going to accomplish their goals.
“We want to finish strong and finish better than we started,” Scales said. “We are trying to make history any way we can. We are trying to win the region championship, host the first round of the playoffs and win a state championship.”