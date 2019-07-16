Talladega’s Ted Darby was not approved by the Calhoun County Board of Education to be the next head football coach at White Plains on Tuesday afternoon.
So what does that mean for Talladega?
According to Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball, Darby remains the head football coach at Talladega.
“Nobody resigns until they get hired at their new place,” Ball said. “We don’t have a resignation for Coach Darby. I don’t know what happened with Calhoun County.”
Darby met with his Talladega players Monday and told them he intended to take the White Plains job. Ball was also aware of Darby’s intentions.
Ball said he learned Darby was not approved by the Calhoun County BOE just “three minutes” before being contacted by The Daily Home.
“We thought it was all a done deal,” Ball said. “I have been moving forward in the last two days.”
He added he has somebody in mind for the position.
“I was looking forward to doing an interview on who I was going to recommend,” he said.
Darby has turned Talladega’s football program around over the last two seasons. He has an 11-11 record and has led the Tigers to two playoff appearances in two tries.
Darby saw his players take on his mindset of “losing is not an option.”
In his first season, Darby led the Tigers to their first postseason appearance since 1995. Talladega finished 6-5, their first winning record 1994. The Tigers fell to Carroll 12-6 in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
In 2018, Talladega finished 5-6 in 4A and fell to Headland 13-12 in the first round of the playoffs.
When asked what will be the next steps in this process, Ball said that he was not sure.
“I have never been in this boat before, so I don’t know,” the superintendent said. “I don’t know what his plans are. He thought that he was going to get recommended tonight (Tuesday), and if he had, he was going to turn in a resignation.
“It didn’t happen, so I don’t know what his plans are. I haven’t talked to him. I am sure they are trying to figure something out right now.”
The question remains, however, who will lead Talladega on the field when the Tigers open the season Aug. 30 against Munford.
“I can’t make any comment on that right now,” Ball said.