Talladega High School’s football team faces a steep challenge in its first-ever home playoff game against Class 4A No.1-ranked UMS-Wright on Friday night.
While the Bulldogs have won seven state championships since the turn of the century -- including back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, the Tigers boast their own source of championship swagger.
Talladega junior quarterback Nigel Scales is among several in his class who were members of the Zora Ellis Jr. High football team that went 8-0 in 2016 and defeated Munford for the Talladega County championship.
“Some of us have been playing together since we were six years old, but some of us haven’t,” he said. “We put together a great season as an eighth-grade class in middle school, then we came to high school and made a little history in our junior year.”
Scales, who threw a touchdown pass in Talladega’s first football playoff victory in school history against Montevallo (a 20-18 win), also played on the Tigers’ 2018-19 basketball squad, the defending state champions in 4A.
“We made history in basketball and we did it again in football,” Scales said. “It’s just a blessing to be able to be a part of it and make history like that.”
Tigers junior wide receiver Michael McGregor was on the receiving end of Scales’ pass -- a 14-yard pass to the left corner of the end zone. He also secured an interception to make up for an earlier fumble.
“It felt good to help contribute to the win,” McGregor said. “We made history Friday … We have our ups-and-downs, but everybody’s going to have those, though. It feels good. At the end of the day on Fridays, we come together as one, and we don’t let nobody come between us.”
McGregor said his coaches made sure the team knew what to expect against Montevallo, a team that boasted a Division I-caliber wide receiver in J.J. Evans, who the Tigers held to two catches for 31 yards through the 3 1/2 quarters he lined up at receiver.
“They told us what we needed to do and how to stop him,” McGregor said. “They put in good plays to help us contribute and do what we needed to do.”
He added the connection and bond from being a part of that undefeated team in middle school carried over to high school, where the Tigers have made three straight playoff appearances.
“We helped the other classes achieve what they wanted,” McGregor said.
Junior defensive back John Ellis said the Tigers’ previous postseason close calls, a 12-6 loss to Carroll in the 5A playoffs in 2017 and a 13-12 loss to Headland a year ago, helped bring the team even closer together. He added his favorite part of this season was, “just being out there with my team, just being out there playing football and doing what I love.”
Talladega junior wide receiver De’Javion Spratling lost a fumble on a 31-yard catch he took to the Montevallo 5-yard line, but like McGregor, he rebounded by coming up with an interception. He said battling through adversity is a benefit as the team prepares to face UMS-Wright on Friday.
“It helps me because everybody came together and we see what we have to do to win the game,” Spratling said.
The juniors aren’t the only ones bringing a source of swagger to the roster. Talladega senior D’Corian Wilson, the 4A Final Four MVP from the Tigers’ championship basketball team, said playing in big games under the lights at Legacy Arena in Birmingham has prepared him for that postseason atmosphere.
“It’s sort of, kind of similar because when we made it to the Final Four in basketball, we played the No. 1 team in 4A, Hillcrest-Evergreen, and we knocked them off (69-58),” he said. “Now we’ve got a chance to do the same in football, knock off the No. 1 team in football. It would just be special. Being in that moment in basketball and being on the big stage is just a great experience, but to do it in football, it’ll be even better.”
Wilson added it’s special to be able to host the first-ever home playoff game in his senior season and he hopes the community makes its voice heard in support of the team at Mary Dumas Stadium on Friday night.
“It is something to be proud of,” he said. “It’s going to be a big game. I mean, it’s something that could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so we need everybody in the city. We just need everybody’s support at the game. I know it’s going to be cold Friday … We just need everybody. We need a packed crowd and the support to just build on this win.”