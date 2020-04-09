Talladega firefighters use slow week to sanitize trucks, other equipment

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to seven calls during the past week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
Because of the relatively low call volume this week and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Warwick said firefighters had spent a great deal of time during the past week deep cleaning and sanitizing the fire trucks and other equipment.
“We want to be able to continue serving the community safely during the pandemic,” he said.
The week’s first call was to a smoke detector activation on Mountain View Road at Ashland Highway on April 2. There was no visible smoke or fire, and a thermal imager found no heat signatures in the heating and air units.
As it turned out, the alarm system was under repair, according to the summary.
The same day, firefighters were also dispatched to a dormitory at Talladega College, but the call was canceled en route.
The first call for April 3 was called in as a vehicle fire on Alabama 77 that turned out to be a mechanical issue with no fire. The day’s only other call was a medical assist on Alabama 21.
The first call for Saturday was lift assist at Curry Court while no ambulances were available. Firefighters helped Talladega police in moving the patient.
The day’s second call was to a two-vehicle accident at Coosa and Spring streets that did not result in any injury or road blockage.
There were no calls listed for Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, according to the log.
The only call for Wednesday was to assist Talladega police at the scene of a homicide on Henderson and West streets.