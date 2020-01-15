2 Talladega firefighters save life of West Gate resident

TALLADEGA -- A West Gate man owes his life to two Talladega firefighters.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were dispatched to 109 West Gate just after working a vehicle accident Tuesday. Upon arrival, Capt. Anthony Pitts was told a resident was still inside the burning apartment.
Pitts “entered the structure, but was unable to locate him,” Warwick said. “The residents said he was in the kitchen area of the apartment. He entered the building and exited with the victim from a rear door.
“The victim was in the kitchen and extremely disoriented from the smoke and fumes. Capt. Pitts and firefighter Thomas Churchery administered first aid until NorthStar (Ambulance) arrived, while the crew brought the fire under control.
“The apartment incurred heavy damage in the kitchen and extreme heat and smoke damage throughout. The fire was ruled accidental.”