Talladega firefighters save 6-week-old kittens stuck inside dashboard

TALLADEGA -- Firefighters being called on to rescue cats from trees may be a cliché, but in Talladega last week, actual firefighters were called on to save actual baby kittens, although not because the latter had climbed too high.
The kittens in this instance were stranded inside the dashboard of a car during extremely hot weather.
Carrie Harris said she had gone to Bible study at her church in Anniston on Wednesday night, June 12, when she heard someone in her class had found stray kittens but didn’t know what to do them. Harris said she volunteered to take them home and put them in a shoebox in her car.
She heard scratching on her way home, then realized she could not see the kittens. By the time she got there, she was unable to find them until realizing they had gotten inside of her dash.
“They were barely 6 weeks old,” she said. “I put wet food out for them overnight in the hopes that that would get them to come out, but it didn’t work. The only tool I had was a screwdriver, and I didn’t really know what to do with it in this case.”
Her neighbor kept telling her to visit the Fire Department.
“So I did,” she said. “There were five of them working on it for more than two hours. They took the whole dashboard apart, more or less, got the kittens out and then put everything back together.
“I’m planning on bringing them a cake Sunday,” said Harris late last week. “I’m just so grateful. I was afraid they were going to die.”