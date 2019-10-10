TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 38 calls during the past two weeks, including 10 brush fires stemming from the continued hot, dry weather.
The first two brush fires were reported Sept. 26, according to Chief Danny Warwick. One was reported on Asbury Street, behind Campbell’s Barbecue, the other was on Ironaton Road, behind Georgia-Pacific. Both fires were already out by the time firefighters arrived.
On Sept. 30, a motorist spotted a plume of black smoke from the 275 Bypass and called the Fire Department, although Warwick said the smoke turned out to be coming from a woods fire in Munford, and Munford Volunteer Fire Department had already responded.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a brush fire on Rubenville Lane in Alpine, only to find it already under control by the Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department. On Oct. 2, firefighters answered a call on Renfroe Tower Road, where a tree had struck a power line and started a fire that burned about an acre. The U.S. Forest Service was also called in, Warwick said.
The same day, Talladega firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire on Joe Lee Road, but Lincoln Fire and Rescue handled that call.
The next brush fire was Oct. 5 at Moore Lane and Cove Access Road, after someone had been burning trash in a burn pit, threw away a cigarette butt and then walked away. Stemley Volunteer Fire Department and the Forest Service also responded.
Three more brush fires were reported Wednesday, including two clusters of small fires along Eastaboga Road and a rubbish pile near a construction site on Crestview Road.
The Fire Department also answered five calls dealing with downed lines, trees and tree limbs during the latter part of the week, Warwick said.
The first call was to a tree down blocking Barclay Road on Sunday, following a call to a downed power line at Alabama 21 and Kudzu Lane. Warwick said the line turned out to be a cable or telephone line rather than a power line, and was removed.
On Monday, a dead tree limb was found resting on a power line on Howard Street but was determined not to be a threat to traffic or property. Alabama Power was notified, Warwick said.
Wednesday, firefighters responded to a downed line on South Court Street that had been pulled down by a truck. This also turned out to be a cable line, Warwick said, although both Alabama Power and Charter were notified out of an abundance of caution.
Thursday morning, firefighters were dispatched to Jackson Trace Road after getting a report of downed lines, but it turned out Alabama Power was actually working on the lines, and no assistance was needed.
The rest of the calls over the two-week period were more routine.
On Sept. 26, firefighters answered false alarms on Lane Street and Success Lane, Warwick said. The next call was Sept. 30, to a fire on Hillside Drive involving damage to an electric meter, followed by a ruptured gas main on Howard Street, a medical assist on the 275 Bypass and a false alarm on Brecon Access Road the same day.
The first call for October was a medical assist on Wanda Circle on Oct. 1. The next day, firefighters were unable to locate the source of a smoke smell at the 911 Central Dispatch Center, followed by two traffic accidents.
The accidents took place on Alabama 77 and East Battle Street, involving two vehicles each. One person was taken by NorthStar Ambulance to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center from the 77 accident.
On Oct. 3, firefighters were sent to a smoke odor on Concord Church Road that was coming from a woods fire put out the day before, and an overheated air conditioner motor at the Spring Street Recreation Center. The latter caused a great deal of smoke inside the building, which was briefly evacuated.
On Oct. 4, burnt toast set off a smoke alarm at a residence on Carol Circle, followed by two two-vehicle traffic accidents, on North Street and Haynes Street. No one was injured in either accident.
On Saturday, a call to West Battle Street was canceled en route, and a motorcycle accident on Plant Road resulted in no injuries. A smoke detector went off at a dorm at Talladega College, but there was no fire detected, Warwick said.
A call for a lift assist was answered on Alabama 77 on Sunday.
On Monday, firefighters answered what turned out to be a false alarm at an empty house on Renee Drive, followed by the week’s most serious accident at Ward Avenue and Spruance Street.
According to Warwick, the one-vehicle accident resulted in a car being wrapped around a power pole. Both the driver and the passenger had to be cut out of the vehicle, and one of the two required transportation to the emergency room, the chief said.
There were no calls Wednesday. The first call for Thursday was to help clean up the bypass where a log truck dropped part of its load, followed by a carbon monoxide detector activation on Davis Street. No carbon monoxide was found, however.
Warwick said to remind everyone that Talladega County, as well as the rest of Alabama, remains under an outdoor burn ban. The area would normally be under the ban until Oct. 31 to deal with issues relating to fine particulate matter in the air. There is also an outdoor ban in place due to drought conditions.