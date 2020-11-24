Talladega firefighters respond to house fire on Taylors Mill Road

TALLADEGA -- Talladega firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday on Taylors Mill Road that left a single-family residence with extensive damage throughout.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, the fire seems to have started with an extension cord plugged into a space heater and then spread throughout the dwelling. The house is not a total loss, he added, but is uninhabitable for the time being. There were two people inside when the fire started, but both got out without injury, Warwick said.
Friday’s call was the last of 25 calls answered during the past week, including six false alarms; three motor vehicle accidents with no injury and two with injury, including a fatality; three brush fires and a trash fire; a controlled burn on Renfroe Road; five calls canceled en route; a vehicle fire; a possible gas leak; and a downed power line.