Talladega firefighters respond to house fire on Avenue K on Wednesday afternoon (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega firefighters and police responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon that gutted a home on the 700 block of Avenue K.
NorthStar Ambulance and a crew from Alabama Power also responded.
According to fire Chief Danny Warwick, the cause and point of origin of the blaze remained under investigation Wednesday, although the back side of the house appears to have borne the brunt.
Warwick added someone does live in the house, but no one was home when firefighters arrived on the scene. The call came from central dispatch at 12:10 p.m.
No one was injured, but an ambulance from NorthStar stayed on the scene as a precaution, Warwick said.
Alabama Power pulled the meter on the house as an additional safety precaution.
Further information will be published as it becomes available.