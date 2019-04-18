TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 17 calls during the past week, including four motor vehicle accidents.
Two of those accidents resulted in injuries, according to Capt. John Tyson.
The first call of the week was to a tree down in the roadway of New Lincoln Highway near Alabama 34 on April 11. The same day, firefighters also responded to two false alarms on the Talladega College campus and another at a halfway house on the 900 block of East Renfroe Road.
There were no calls logged for April 12.
The first two accidents were Saturday; the first, near the intersection of Jackson Trace Road and the 275 Bypass, involved two vehicles and one person transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance. The second was at Howells Cove Road near Glade Road, and involved one vehicle overturned but no one injured.
The only other call for the day was canceled en route to Hollingsworth Street near Avenue H.
The first call Sunday was reported as a traffic accident but turned out to be a stranded motorist with a flat tire on Alabama 21 North just past Georgia-Pacific, Tyson said.
The first call for Monday was a two-vehicle accident on Johnson Avenue South that sent one person to the emergency room via NorthStar, Tyson said. This was followed several hours later by a car fire on Jackson Trace at Peters Road, which resulted in the vehicle being a total loss.
The last call of the day was a dryer fire at West Gate Homes. The fire burned the dryer itself and a pile of clothes and caused smoke damage in the rest of the building.
The first call Tuesday was another vehicle fire, on Fort Lashley Avenue near Warehouse Drive. The fire seemed to originate with an electrical problem in the back seat, Tyson said.
The next four calls, including one more Tuesday, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday, were all false alarms. The locations included a residence on Nimitz Avenue, a parsonage on East Street South, a residence on South Street East and Stemley Bridge Elementary School.
The last call of the week, early Thursday, was to a heavy smoke odor on New Lincoln Road. No fire was located, however.