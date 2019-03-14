TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 13 calls during the past week, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call, on March 7, was to a motor vehicle accident at 7:22 a.m. on Knox Street. When firefighters arrived, it was discovered that a vehicle had struck a concrete drain pipe in a ditch. NorthStar Ambulance responded, but no victims were treated or transported.
The second and final call March 7 was to a vehicle falling on top of a victim at 5:55 p.m. on Crunkshank Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an individual on the ground next to the vehicle. Bystanders had removed the victim from under the vehicle. The individual was transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar. The victim’s injuries were unknown.
The first call March 8 was to a pulled fire alarm at 1:49 a.m. at Crawford Hall on the campus of Talladega College. When firefighters arrived, they found the building had been evacuated. Talladega College police were already in the building on the fourth floor. There was no fire. After investigation, it was determined the alarm pulled by a student to try and conceal smoking in the building. The alarm was reset, and the scene was turned over to Talladega College police.
The final call March 8 was to an accident involving two vehicles at 10:14 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama Highway 77 and the 275 Bypass. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-vehicle collision with roadway blockage. Talladega police arrived, and both motorists were advised to move their vehicles out of the roadway. No injuries were reported.
The first call Saturday was to a motor vehicle accident at 11:37 a.m. on Broadway Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle rolled over, off the side of the road. The driver was standing next to the vehicle and indicated medical assistance wasn’t necessary. TFD remained on scene until Talladega police arrived.
The final call Saturday was to a gas leak at 1:38 p.m. near the intersection of Cochran Avenue and Pope Street. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a gas truck unloading a product at an industrial plant. The gas leak was contained to the truck. The scene was secured, and units returned to service.
The only call Sunday was to a motor vehicle accident at 6:14 a.m. on Providence Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a power pole destroyed and a vehicle in the woods. After investigation, TFD did not find anyone in or around the vehicle. Firefighters remained on scene until it was turned over to Alabama State Troopers.
The first call Monday was to a building fire at 3:04 a.m. on Ashland Highway.
When firefighters arrived, no immediate signs of a fire were visible. Upon investigation, responders found light smoke in the residence coming from the heating unit. There was an electrical wire actively burning inside the furnace. The fire was confined to the wire only. The power was then turned off to the residence.
The homeowner was advised to get a heating and air repair company to come and fix the issue. TFD ventilated the smoke from the structure via natural ventilation. The scene was then turned over to the homeowner.
The second call Monday was to a reported motor vehicle accident at 12:28 p.m. at the intersection of Coosa Street and Johnson Avenue. When firefighters arrived, no accident was found. Units then returned to their stations.
The final call Monday was to an electrical shortage at 4:47 p.m. on Mcalpine Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an electrical shortage from a exterior light socket mounted on the front porch. There was no damage to the structure. Reports state the short was possibly caused by water getting in the light socket while the exterior of the structure was being pressure washed. TFD removed the fuse, turning off power to the socket. The homeowner was told the light socket would have to be replaced.
The first call Tuesday was to a motor vehicle fire at 2:21 p.m. near Precision Strip on Alabama Highway 21. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a log truck on fire. Responders found the two rear tires on the driver’s side of the trailer burning in addition to some logs. Reports note it is unclear how the fire started but could have possibly been from the log truck’s brakes overheating. TFD extinguished the fire.
The final call Tuesday was to an alarm system activation at 6:36 p.m. at Crawford Hall on the campus of Talladega College. When responders arrived, no fire was found. Upon investigation, it was discovered the alarm had been triggered from smoke by a student’s vape pen. College officials told TFD they are working on the alarm’s sensitivity.
The only call Wednesday was to an alarm system activation at 11:25 p.m. on Battle Street East. When firefighters arrived, they found no signs of emergency. The manager on scene said the alarm was activated by accident while trying to set the security alarm. The scene was left with management.