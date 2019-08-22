TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 25 calls during the past week, including a structure fire at a residence on Alabama 21 near Eastaboga Road on Saturday night.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters found flames on the front porch and in the attic. The gas was turned off at the meter, and Alabama Power was called while the fire on the porch was knocked down with a 200-foot pre-connected hose.
An interior attack was then launched, and the fire in the attic was put out as well. The fire was under control after about an hour, with fire and water damage to 20 percent of the house and light smoke damage to approximately 70 percent, Warwick said.
An investigation showed the fire started on the porch after dogs knocked over a grill. The residents of the home and the dogs all escaped without injury.
The first call of the week came in Aug. 15 to Stemley Bridge Road but was canceled before anyone had time to leave the station, Warwick said. A call to Ashland Highway the same day was also canceled en route, and a call to Angus Street was unfounded, according to Warwick.
The only call for Aug. 16 involved two small brush fires along the 275 Bypass. The first was about 10 feet in diameter when firefighters arrived to find a passerby pouring bottled water onto it. After firefighters put out the first fire, a second fire was spotted about 100 yards up the road, and that one was put out as well.
The first of several calls received Saturday was to a one-vehicle accident with injury on Alabama 21 involving a vehicle leaving the roadway and flipping several times. The driver was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The next three calls all involved a dispute between two neighbors, Warwick said.
The initial call was to a tree fire on Mitchell Road, which turned out to be unfounded. The same person who called that in reported her neighbor on South Oak Lane was burning a pile of leaves and twigs. The neighbor was informed a burn ban was still in effect throughout Talladega County and allowed the fire to go out.
Firefighters were called back to the location about two hours later to put out the smoldering debris pile.
The next call again involved two relatively small brush fires in close proximity, this time off Alabama 77. Both were extinguished.
The last two calls of the day were a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at TOP Trails Park and the structure fire mentioned above. The pedestrian was already at the welcome center being treated by paramedics when firefighters arrived.
There were no calls listed for Sunday.
The first call Monday was to a one-vehicle accident on Eastaboga Road near the near bypass that did not appear to involve any injuries. This was followed by a lift assist on East Street, then a call to Rene Drive that was apparently a wrong location. Warwick said the alarm company acknowledged the mistake but could not give firefighters the correct address.
The same day, firefighters were dispatched to a burning hay field off Stemley Bridge Road covering about 1 1/2 acres. The fire then spread into a wooded area, and the state Forest Service was called out as well.
The field fire was put out, and the forest fire was contained by a fire break after burning about 4 acres, Warwick said.
The last two calls recorded for Monday both turned out to be false alarms, one at Shocco Springs Road and one at Ponderosa Drive.
On Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a medical assist on Mountain View Road, but before they arrived, they were diverted to Talladega High School, where a student collapsed due to possible heat exhaustion during football practice. The student was taken to Brookwood/Citizens by NorthStar.
After another false alarm, this one on Lane Street, the next call was to a log truck versus train accident on Ironaton Cut-off Road that sent the truck driver to the hospital. The last call Tuesday was to a low-hanging wire hit by a school bus. Warwick said the call came in as a downed power line but turned out to be a telephone line.
The first call Wednesday was to a two-vehicle accident at Curry Station Road and Alabama 21; both drivers refused transport, Warwick said.
The next call was to the Talladega College campus, where a student accidentally set of an alarm with a hair dryer.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the only call of the day was to a trash fire behind a residence on Hill Street. The property owner said a contractor had been clearing some land and had started the fire without the homeowner’s knowledge.