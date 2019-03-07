TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 19 calls during the past week, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call Feb. 28 was to a two-vehicle accident at 1:52 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama Highway 77 North and Autumn Lane. Three victims reported injuries and were transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The final call Feb. 28 was also to a motor vehicle accident, this time at 9:19 p.m. on Howard Street, just before the 275 Bypass. According to Warwick, when firefighters arrived, they discovered a car had run off the road and struck a light pole. The driver was transported by NorthStar to Brookwood/Citizens with non-life threatening injuries.
The first call March 1 was to an accident involving two vehicles at 8:55 p.m. on Providence Road, near Alabama Highway 77. No injuries were reported, but the accident caused a blockage on Alabama Highway 77 in the northbound lane.
The second call March 1 was to another motor vehicle accident at 11:49 p.m. on Alabama Highway 77 North, near Dollar General. According to Warwick, when firefighters arrived, no accident was found.
The first call Saturday was to a gas leak at 3:02 p.m. at the 500 block of Booker Street. When firefighters arrived, they were notified the gas company had been contacted, the chief said. Upon further inspection, it was discovered the gas line had been struck by a lawnmower. Responders remained on the scene until the gas company arrived.
The first call Sunday was to a good intent call at 10:19 a.m. at the Dollar General on Fort Lashley Street. Warwick said no incident was found upon arrival.
The second call Sunday was to a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries at 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Howard and Court streets. Warwick said the accident involved two vehicles that caused road blockage but no entrapment.
The final call Sunday was to a power line down at 3:12 p.m. near the intersection on West Parkway and Frank Street. According to Warwick, when firefighters arrived, they discovered a tree had fallen on the power line, which was not in the road. Alabama Power was contacted.
The first call Monday was to a two-vehicle accident at 12:46 p.m. at the intersection of Coffee and Asbury streets. Warwick said one person was transported by NorthStar to Brookwood/Citizens. Warwick added the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and able to drive away from the scene.
The second call Monday was to a building fire at 7:20 p.m. at the 300 block of Maine Street. According to Warwick, when firefighters arrived, they detected smoke from vents, entered through the attic and went downstairs to where the fire had started in the dining room.
Upon further investigation, Warwick said, firefighters determined the fire was caused by a dining room light fixture in the ceiling. Warwick said the report stated the fire damage was contained to the dining room, and that several other rooms had smoke damage.
The final call Monday was to a cooking fire at 10:05 p.m. at the Senior Grove Dormitory at Talladega College. A student had burned food in a microwave, which set off the fire alarm. No fire was detected upon arrival.
The only call Tuesday was to a natural gas leak at 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama Highway 77 and Broadway Avenue. Warwick said when firefighters arrived, a light odor of natural gas was detected. Upon further inspection, no leak was found.
The first call Wednesday was to a two-vehicle accident at 12:11 p.m. at Alabama Highway 77, near the Budget Inn. Warwick said reports show the accident involved a collision between a log truck and a pickup truck. A small gas leak was detected and contained on scene.
The second call Wednesday was to reported brush fire at 12:31 p.m. at residence on Alabama Highway 77, off of Allison Mill Road. Warwick said when firefighters arrived, it was discovered the smoke was from a nearby controlled forest fire.
The third call Wednesday was to a two-vehicle accident at 3:12 p.m.at the House of Prayer on the 275 Bypass. According to Warwick, when firefighters arrived, they discovered one overturned vehicle and one vehicle on its side. Warwick said two people were transported by NorthStar to Brookwood/Citizens with minor injuries.
The fourth call Wednesday was to a gas leak at 5:22 p.m. at 2700 block of Alabama Highway 21. A resident struck a gas line while digging in the yard. Responders remained on scene until Sylacauga Utilities arrived;
The fifth call Wednesday was to an alarm system activation at 5:23 p.m. at the Walmart Garden Center. Warwick said when firefighters arrived, an employee notified them the store had tested the alarm without setting it in the test mode;
The final call Wednesday was to a brush fire at 6:24 p.m. at the 400 block of Mountain View Road. The homeowner told responders he was burning leaves. Reports show the homeowner did not have a burning permit. The Fire Department issued a warning and extinguished the fire.
As of Thursday afternoon, the only call was to a motor vehicle accident at 7:22 a.m. at the 600 block of Knox Street. Warwick said when firefighters arrived, a vehicle was discovered in a ditch. No injuries were reported.