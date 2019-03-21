TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 12 calls during the past week, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call March 15 was to a motor vehicle accident at 9:11 p.m. at the intersection of Grogan and Mountain View roads. When firefighters arrived, they found a motor vehicle overturned against a drain in a creek, with two people trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to extract the victims through rear window of the vehicle. Both had minor injuries and were transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The second call March 15 was to a structure fire at 10:08 p.m. on Burr Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was determined to have likely started in the bedroom. No one was found inside. The cause of the fire is unknown. Extensive fire and smoke damage was reported.
The final call March 15 was to a smoke alarm activation at 11:12 p.m. at Shore Hall at Talladega College. When firefighters arrived, no fire or smoke were found.
The only call Saturday was to cooking fire at 11:28 p.m. on Mcalpine Street.
Firefighters found the fire was put out prior to their arrival. It was reported to have started, and was confined, to the home’s stove. The cause was due to food igniting during the stove’s self-cleaning cycle.
The first call Sunday was to a two-vehicle accident at 12:23 a.m. on Eastaboga Road. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a head-on collision. One victim had self-extracted prior to arrival. The second victim had to be extracted.
NorthStar provided care for the first victim. The Lincoln Fire Rescue Department also responded for aid and assistance. The second victim was turned over to LFRD and a Life Saver helicopter crew.
TFD remained on scene to assist with traffic control and to provide lighting for state troopers. The scene was then turned over to the troopers. Additional information is unknown.
The second call Sunday was to a small brush fire at 1:13 p.m. on Dove Run Lane.
When firefighters arrived, the resident told them they had been burning debris, and the fire had gotten out of control. TFD extinguished the fire. No structural damage was reported.
The third call Sunday was to another brush fire, at 1:52 p.m. on Treeline Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large area on fire. TFD requested assistance from Providence Volunteer Fire Department and the state Forestry Service. The fire covered approximately 10 acres.
According to reports, the resident was burning boxes, and the fire got away due to wind. TFD and Providence Volunteer Fire extinguished most of the fire. TFD and Providence were then released by Forestry Service.
The final call Sunday was to a third brush fire, at 3:14 p.m. on Hayes Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire in a ditch. The resident stated they were doing yard work and lit a few limbs. The fire did not spread and was extinguished.
The were no calls reported Monday.
The only call Tuesday was to an alarm activation at 2:35 p.m. at Graham Elementary School. Upon arrival, firefighters were told the alarm had been pulled by a special needs student. The pull station and alarm system were reset. The school was then turned back over to the principal.
The first call Wednesday was to a good intent call regarding a fire alarm at 1:03 a.m. at Ola Avenue. The call was canceled as firefighters were en route.
The second call Wednesday was to a false alarm at 4:03 p.m. at Walmart. Upon arrival, firefighters were told by the store manager that the alarm company was testing its system.
The final call Wednesday was to a brush fire at 7:34 p.m. on Old Shocco Road. The fire was contained and extinguished.