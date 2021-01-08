Talladega firefighters respond to 34 calls during 2-week holiday period

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 34 calls during the last week of 2020 and the first week of 2021, including six fires, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first fire call was at a single-wide trailer on Short Scott Street the day after Christmas. The residence was 95 percent to 100 percent destroyed, and the fire also damaged the siding on a neighboring house.
No one was injured, and the resident was being helped by the Red Cross, Warwick said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
The next fire call was on Mattox Drive near Stemley Bridge Road on Dec. 28. In this case, a bonfire appears to have gotten out of hand and started a small brush fire. The property owner had the fire extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, according to the report.
On Dec. 30, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Lide Road that was threatening to spread to nearby residences. On arrival, they found an RV fully involved but were able to put the fire out before it spread. Again, the cause of the fire is not clear.
Firefighters were called out to a prescribed burn reported to be out of control, but it was still within established fire breaks when they arrived Jan. 4.
Next was a residential fire on Gary Street on Jan. 5. Fire damage was limited to the room where it started, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the house. No one was home at the time.
According to a separate report filed with Talladega police, several items had been reported stolen from the resident while he was out of town. Although the cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday, it did not appear to be an arson.
Thursday morning, firefighters were sent to put out a small brush fire at the 275 Bypass and Thornton Street. The fire was extinguished quickly, according to the report.
Firefighters also responded to half a dozen automobile accidents, including three that caused injuries serious enough for someone to go to the hospital.
The first of the accidents with injury was reported New Year’s Eve at the intersection of Plant and Renfroe roads; two vehicles were involved, and one of the drivers was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
The second was a one-vehicle accident on Grogan Road on Jan. 2. The driver was ejected and was also eventually taken to Citizens via NorthStar.
The third accident with injury was Wednesday on the 275 Bypass at Renfroe Road. Two vehicles were involved, and four people from one vehicle, including a 1-year-old, were transported. The driver of the second vehicle refused transport.
The other calls for the week included:
10 false alarms;
Three road blockages, including a small tree limb, a cable line and a telephone line;
Four calls canceled e route;.
Two possible gas leaks; and
Three medical assists.