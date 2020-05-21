Talladega firefighters respond to 24 calls over course of week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 24 calls during the past week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call, May 14, was to a residence on Waites Road but was canceled en route. The same day, firefighters were also sent to Lambert Mobile Home Park to assist the Stemley Volunteer Fire Department with a large brush fire. The fire was put out, and the property manager was told Talladega County is under a burn ban.
Also May 14, firefighters were called to a downed cable line on Mount Olive Circle, a grass fire on Pine Valley Lane that was canceled en route and an unfounded smoke smell, also on Mount Olive Circle.
The first call May 15 was to a brush fire on Alabama 77 across from Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative. The fire burned about an acre and a half and two round hay bales. Although the hay was actively being baled at the time, the baler was not damaged.
That same day, firefighters were also dispatched to another downed cable line on Mount Olive Circle and a lift assist on Kearley Lane for NorthStar paramedics.
On Saturday, the day’s first call was to an SUV that caught fire on Diamond Lane while waiting to be repaired, followed by a leak from a damaged gas line on Debbie Street and small grass fire in Amanda Bingham Park.
That night, according to the summary, firefighters also responded to two accidents with injury.
The first involved a dirt bike and a four-wheeler colliding in TOP Trails Park; firefighters used an off-road vehicle of their own to get one of the patients to the park gate and helped set up a landing zone for Life Saver helicopter.
The second was a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 North that left the driver trapped inside the vehicle. He was eventually cut out and taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar ambulance.
There were three calls logged Sunday, with the first being a smoke detector tripped by an overheated coffee maker on Clairmont Drive, followed by a small brush fire on Lawler Circle (with the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department and the state Forest Service also responding) and a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Renfroe Road.
Monday's first call was to what turned out to be a false alarm on Johnson Street, followed by a lift assist on Mary Street and a kitchen fire that was out on arrival at Precious Lane.
On Tuesday, an alarm call to Ish Hall on the campus of Talladega College was canceled en route.
Wednesday began with a one-vehicle accident on Waites Road that did not result in any injuries, followed by a false alarm at South Pointe Apartments.
Thursday, firefighters provided a lift assist to paramedics on Mountainview Road and responded to a two-vehicle accident on Jackson Trace Road at the 275 Bypass that sent both drivers to the hospital.