Talladega firefighters respond to 20 calls during week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 20 calls this week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call, on June 25, was a two-vehicle accident at East Battle Street near Asbury Street; although the two vehicles held at least five people, none of them were taken to the hospital. Talladega police and NorthStar Ambulance also responded.
Later the same day, firefighters also answered a call to a residence on Taylors Mill Road, where there was an apparent fire underneath the house that burned a plastic moisture barrier.
The owner said he had recently treated the crawl space with sulphur powder to keep snakes out.
There were also two false alarms that day, one at Talladega Healthcare and the other on Parkway Avenue.
The first call June 26 was for a medical assist on Forest Hills Circle, followed by a medical call on Cove Shocco Road because NorthStar did not have an available ambulance and a smoke detector in a sorority house on West Battle Street that was triggered by a bug fogger.
The day’s last call was to an ATV accident at TOP Trails. Life Saver Helicopter was eventually canceled due to weather, and one person was taken via NorthStar to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
There were also three calls June 27, including a suitcase full of clothes set on fire on Allen and Costner streets that was quickly extinguished, a downed power line on Nolan Street near Amanda Bingham Park and a one-vehicle accident on Bankhead Boulevard. The driver had already fled when emergency personnel arrived.
The first call Sunday was a false alarm at a residence on Howell Cove Road, followed by an alarm malfunction at Talladega Healthcare and another false alarm on Tomahawk Drive.
The first call Monday was to a two-vehicle traffic accident at Alabama 77 and Broadway Avenue, followed by a false alarm on West Damon Avenue.
On Tuesday, a call to a residence on Howell Cove Road was canceled en route.
The first call Wednesday was to a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass and Alabama 21 South that sent two people to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. That was followed by a false alarm, possibly from fireworks, at an apartment complex on Brecon Access Road.
The only call listed for Thursday as of early afternoon was a vehicle fire on Wilson Street; the vehicle was so badly burned it had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.