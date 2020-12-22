Talladega firefighters respond to 17 calls over 5-day span, including 3 structure fires

Between Thursday and Monday, the Talladega Fire Department responded to 17 calls, including three structure fires. One of those fires resulted in a fatality.
The fire that resulted in the death was called in at just after 2 a.m. Saturday, to 139 Celia Circle.
The call included a person possibly trapped inside the burning building. According to a summary, firefighters and Talladega police attempted to enter the residence through a bedroom window, but were unsuccessful.
The fire was put out quickly, but the victim, Edward Ray Carden, had already died from apparent smoke inhalation. The Alabama Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was accidental, although the point of origin was still unclear Tuesday.
Two other people who lived in the house were able get out safely. The house is a total loss.
The first fire call of the week was a day earlier, on Friday, at 414 Coffee St. An outdated electrical fuse was burning inside the fuse box for unknown reasons, creating sparks and smoke. The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.
The third fire was reported Sunday in Knoxville Homes, where grease on the stove caught fire. The resident tried to put out the flaming grease with water, making things worse, although the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.
Of the remaining calls, five involved traffic accidents, The earliest of these was Thursday night on Stockdale Road near Black Snake Road in Munford. The accident involved one vehicle, and the driver was treated at the scene by NorthStar paramedics.
The week’s next accident was Friday, involving a Jeep that turned over in a ditch on the side of the road. No one was injured, but on Saturday, firefighters answered a call to a vehicle accident on South Street that did send one person to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar.
The last two accidents were both Monday, with the first being at the end of the 275 Bypass at Alabama 21 South. Two vehicles were involved, including one where the 74-year-old driver had to be extracted. Both drivers were injured and taken to Citizens by NorthStar.
Last was a two-vehicle accident at Taco Bell that did not result in any injury.
The remainder of calls for the week included two gas leaks, two false alarms (one at E.H. Gentry), two calls canceled en route, a trash fire, a vehicle fire and a medical assist.