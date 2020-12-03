Talladega firefighters respond to 10 traffic accidents, 2 building fires over 2-week period

The Talladega Fire Department answered 33 calls between Nov. 20 and Thursday afternoon, including the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Of those calls, 10 were traffic accidents, and of those 10, six did not involve any injury serious enough for transportation to a hospital.
Of the remaining four, one involved an 88-year-old driver who survived the crash but died while still in the hospital the following day. That accident involved two vehicles and took place Nov. 29 on Alabama 21 at Ironaton Cut-off Road. The man who subsequently died had to be extracted from his vehicle by firefighters. The other driver was not seriously injured.
The other accidents with injury involved a one-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital (one to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and one to University of Alabama at Birmingham) Nov. 20 on Renfore Road; a two-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road on Nov. 21 that sent three people to Citizens; and a one-vehicle accident on Lawson Street on Nov. 30 involving a car hitting a tree. The driver of that vehicle was also taken to Citizens, by a private vehicle.
According to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters also answered calls to two building fires and a brush fire.
The first building fire was on Roundabout Road on Nov. 21, stemming from a fan whose motor burned up in the basement of a house. Part of the basement floor caught fire, but the fire was put out without damaging the rest of the house.
The second building fire was at a storage building on Ashland Highway near Mount Olive Circle on Thursday. The fire was extinguished before it could spread, but the building and its contents are listed as a total loss. The fire also damaged a nearby power line. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.
The brush fire was reported Nov. 23 on Howell Cove Road and burned about a quarter of an acre before being extinguished.
Other calls during the period included:
Five medical assists;
Two calls canceled while en route, to the same address on Landmark Road;
Seven false alarms or alarm malfunctions, including one at Manning Hall and one at Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative;
Three reports of smoke odors;
A possible gas leak at Alabama 77 and Shocco Springs Road;.
Storm damage, including a downed tree blocking the road on Clay Street; and
An arcing street light on North Street.