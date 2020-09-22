Talladega firefighters quickly gain control of house fire Tuesday morning (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning near the campus of Talladega College.
Assistant fire Chief Ronald Goodenough said the department received a call of a house fire at 535 Battle St. W at 10:05 a.m.
Goodenough said fire crews had the two-room fire under control after only five minutes on the scene. He also said nobody in the home was injured.
Goodenough said he could not comment on the cause of the fire. He said the Fire Department would be working with the Talladega Police Department to determine what started the fire.