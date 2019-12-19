Talladega firefighters continue investigation into Avenue K blaze, answer 22 calls during week (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire and Police departments are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that destroyed a home on Avenue K on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Assistant fire Chief Ron Goodenough, the blaze is somewhat suspicious, but the investigation is likely to go on for a couple of more days before any details can be released.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday and stayed until nearly 5. According to the report, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the house when firefighters arrived.
Although they were successful in extinguishing the fire, the house and its contents will likely be deemed a total loss. Although people did live in the house, no one was at home at the time of the fire.
Goodenough said Talladega police, NorthStar paramedics and Alabama Power all responded to the call as well.
The fire on Avenue K was one of 22 calls firefighters answered during the past week, Goodenough said.
The first call of the week was Dec. 13, to a downed power line on Higgins Street, followed by a false alarm call on West Coosa Street and a medical assist at Curry Court the same day.
On Saturday, the first call was a false alarm call to a residence on Alabama 77, followed by the illegal burn of a brush pile on Naff Avenue (no one was present when firefighters arrived) and a call to a possible gas leak at the Spire pump station on Alabama 77 and Shocco Springs Road. This is the station where the smell is added to the natural gas, and it turned out the problem was a leaky valve rather than an actual gas leak.
There were seven calls Sunday, Goodenough said. The first was to an electrical short on Briarwood Circle, followed by a three-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass at Alabama 77. Firefighters were unable to find anything at that location, however.
They were able to locate a two-vehicle accident at the bypass and Jackson Trace Road, with both vehicles having run off an embankment. There was no road blockage, but both drivers were taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The next two calls were both unfounded carbon monoxide detector alarms, one on Grove Street and one at West Gate Homes.
The last call Sunday and the first call Monday were both to the central dispatch/E911 center of Alabama 21 South for smoke odors, both of which came from wires threatening to overheat.
Also Monday, firefighters also answered calls to a malfunctioning alarm on Success Lane and a one-vehicle accident on Brecon Access Road.
Tuesday’s calls included a vehicle fire on Plant Road, an assistance request from NorthStar and Talladega police for entrance to an apartment at Presbyterian Oaks and an open hydrant on Jackson Street.
Aside from the house fire on Avenue K, firefighters answered a lift assist request from NorthStar on McKinley Street and a mutual aid call from the Lanier Volunteer Fire Department to fight a brush fire on Blackberry Lane on Wednesday.
There had been no calls Thursday as of 4 p.m.