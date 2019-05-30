TALLADEGA -- It was a quiet week for the Talladega Fire Department, with a total of eight calls, including the rescue of three children stuck in the elevator at the Spring Street Recreation Center on Wednesday.
“We were able to open the door with an elevator key and to get everyone out,” Chief Danny Warwick said. “The elevator was taken out of service until repairs could be made.”
He added a technician had reset the elevator since then and had not found any further problems.
The first call of the week was to a residence on Cedar Street on the morning of May 23, but this call was canceled en route, Warwick said.
Later the same day, firefighters were dispatched to a 2004 Mercury that had caught fire near the intersections of Sloan and Boynton avenues. The fire, which was apparently the result of a short circuit, damaged the battery and fuse box but was out by the time firefighters arrived.
The only call for May 24 was an accident with no injuries at the Dollar General on Alabama 77. A Ford F-150 collided with a Scion Sedan. Both vehicles were disabled, but neither driver was transported, Warwick said.
There were no calls for Saturday, and the only call for Sunday was for a medical lift assist on Renee Drive.
The lone call for Monday turned out to be a false alarm at Walmart. Warwick said the alarm company was testing the system but didn’t notify any local first responders. There were no calls Tuesday.
A call to assist Talladega police with roof access at Marvin’s was canceled en route Wednesday. The only other call for the day was to the elevator at Spring Street.
As of Thursday afternoon, the only call for the day was to a minor traffic accident at Spring Street and Dellwood subdivision. There were no injuries.