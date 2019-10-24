TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to a dozen calls during the past week, half of them on the campus of Talladega College.
None of the alarm calls from the campus were from an actual structure fire, however.
On Oct. 17, according to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters went to a call at Senior Grove 2 at West Battle and Gertrude streets to respond to an alarm set off by a student smoking in the building.
Later the same day, they answered another alarm call to a different building on campus, at West Battle and Nolan streets. Warwick said there was no fire showing, but there was an odor of smoke and a haze visible inside the residence. There was at least one resident still inside who was wearing headphones and apparently did not hear the alarm going off, Warwick said.
Upon investigation, firefighters found at least four rooms in the building where the smoke detectors had been covered with plastic bags; the house was closed until it could be inspected, which happened the following day.
On Oct. 18, there were two more calls to West Battle and Gertrude due to alarms set off by a student using a griddle in a dorm room. There was another call from the same room the following day, Warwick said.
On Saturday, the first call was to the Johnson Annex School at the Alabama School for the Deaf on Cherry Street. In this case, the call was due to smoke coming from an overheated air conditioning unit. A smoke alarm on Davis Street the same day was also set off by someone who had burned food on the stove top.
The last call Saturday was to a two-vehicle accident at Renfroe Road and the 275 Bypass. Three people were injured, but all refused transport, Warwick said.
There were no calls listed for Sunday or Monday.
The only call Tuesday was to a dorm on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fort Lashley for an alarm that had been set off by steam from a hair straightener.
The first call Wednesday was to a two-vehicle accident on East Battle at Tinney Street with no injuries or road blockage. The only other call that day was canceled en route to a smoke alarm on Chandler Street.
The only call as of Thursday afternoon was a medical lift assist on Highland Circle.
Burn ban nears end
Warwick also said the burn ban that has been in effect for the last several months ends at the end of this month, and the department will begin considering burn permits Nov. 1.